Have no space for a garden at your home? A Community Garden plot is for you. These plots are available for any community member who would like to grow their own produce.
Plots come in three different sizes: 200 square feet, 400 square feet, and 600 square feet. A deposit is required in addition to the fee for the requested plot size.
All garden plots will be tilled and available on May 15 to begin planting. If you would like to plant sooner than May 15, you will be responsible for tilling your own plot.
Water is provided on site for gardeners to use as needed. Additionally, gardeners are responsible for keeping their garden plot and the area surrounding their plot clean and free of trash.
At the end of the growing season, gardeners are required to clear their plot in preparation for the 2020 growing season.
Garden plots are available now. Individuals who rented a plot for the 2020 growing season have until May 20 to contract for their same plots for the 2020 growing season.
Contact the Crawford County Extension and Outreach Office at 712-263-4697 for information or to reserve your gardening plot for the 2020 growing season.
