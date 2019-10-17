It is that time of the year for the annual Schleswig Community Chest drive. The drive will run from Oct. 7 through Nov. 30. A block captain has been selected to stop at residents’ homes to ask for donations. Please donate to this worthwhile drive.
Last year, Community Chest donated to Alzheimer Disease, American Diabetes Foundation, American Lung Association, American Red Cross, Iowa Children and Family Services, Heart Fund Assoc., Crawford County Easter Seals, Lutheran Social Services, Mid-American Council of Boy Scouts of America, Relay for Life, Salvation Army, LifeServe Blood Bank, Special Olympics, West Central Iowa Sheltered Workshop, Schleswig Enterprise, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, and Schleswig Youth Programs that include flag football, tackle football, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball and Crossroad of Crawford County.
