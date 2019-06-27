On June 4, officers of the MVAO FFA Chapter traveled to Dordt University for COLT, also known as Chapter Officer Leadership Training.
The members that attended COLT were Cody Rosburg, Noah Oberreuter, Camric Hamman, Dallas Weed, Katie Klockgether, Cameron Brenner, and Delayne Hart.
Cameron Brenner led different workshops because she is also the Northwest District Reporter.
The officers were split up into different groups with different students from other schools to help interact and get to know other FFA members from other schools. The sessions covered topics from being advocates to ag sales to different communication skills.
At the end of the training, all the students got divided up into their office positions to learn more ways to get involved and apply different techniques in their offices in their own FFA Chapter. It was a good learning experience on how to be better leaders as officers of our FFA Chapter.
