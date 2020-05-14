Alexa Lloyd didn’t think her senior year of college at the University of Northern Iowa would end like this.
Her last day on campus was Friday, March 13, when she left for spring back. Days later, Lloyd received news that the UNI campus would be closed for the remainder of the semester. She and her mom, Darla, left at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, to head to Cedar Falls. It was less than 48 hours from the time she received the email about moving out until she was packing up her belongings from her on-campus apartment.
After moving out, Lloyd moved back into her high school bedroom at home. She said it has been an adjustment to move back home.
“To me, it feels like summer,” Lloyd said. She normally comes home during the summer break. She also had two on-campus jobs in Cedar Falls that came to an end. She worked at the child development center and was also a seamstress in the theater department.
What Lloyd misses most about college is her very close-knit group of friends.
“The hardest part for me is not being able to spend my last couple of months with them,” Lloyd said. “We all knew it was coming to an end quickly. We just didn’t expect it to come this quickly.”
Lloyd is majoring in leisure youth and human services with emphasis in nonprofit management and a minor in theater.
“The combination of my major and my minor is very hard to do online,” Lloyd added. “You can’t do your performance and shows online.”
She was in the middle of a show run that got canceled.
Lloyd’s nonprofit major consisted of lots of hands-on projects in the field and working with organizations and people.
“It has been interesting to shift from hands-on education to textbook education, which isn’t common in my major,” she said.
Her professors have put together assignments so students can receive a grade.
While the assignments are centered around what they are learning, Lloyd said they aren’t nearly as helpful as talking to organizations would be.
In her classes, they do a lot of consulting for organization in the Cedar Valley area and help them put on events and programs. Lloyd was working on a podcast for the humane society, but she can’t complete the project because she doesn’t have the equipment to finish it.
Lloyd was scheduled to do an internship this summer from May 19 to Aug. 19 at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb., but that has been canceled due to COVID-19. She is scrambling to find an internship to fill the graduation requirement. All of the seniors in Lloyd’s major are in the same boat as they try to find internships to meet the 12-week internship requirement that the major requires.
If she doesn’t, she will take the same internship in the fall semester and will push back her graduation day by three months.
After completing her internship and graduating, Lloyd is hoping to find a programming or volunteer coordinator position.
Even though, Lloyd wasn’t scheduled to graduate until August, she was planning to walk in UNI’s May commencement ceremony on May 9.
————
College underclassmen have also been affected by COVID-19 as they have moved home to finish the spring semester as well.
Brenna Lansink’s last day of class on the University of South Dakota campus was March 6. A couple of weeks later following spring break, USD started online classes to finish the semester.
Lansink, a sophomore, is taking 15 to 16 credit hours as she works toward a degree in elementary education. She said would rather have classes face-to-face and be able to have interaction.
“I feel like it is more difficult to learn. I feel like I’m not getting as much out of the classes as I should,” Lansink said.
She added that you have to be a lot more organized, and you have to remember deadlines. Lansink tries to get most of her assignments done on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“It has been stressful and overwhelming at times,” she added.
She misses getting to talk to people on campus, whether about classes or with friends. She just misses being around people in general.
Emmalee Scott, who is a freshman at Iowa State University, also said it is hard for her to take classes online as she learns better in a classroom setting. But, she has learned to adapt to virtual learning.
“It’s a lot different and I had to adapt, but now I have things down,” said Scott, who is studying pre-business.
While most of Scott’s assignments were already online, she went to the lecture in person when on campus. She said economics has been her hardest online class because it’s harder to understand the professor when he’s not in person.
She left the Iowa State campus on March 12 and went back the next weekend to get her things to move home.
“I didn’t have anything packed as I didn’t think I would have to move out,” Scott said, thinking she would have a couple more weeks left of her freshman year after spring break.
Scott misses seeing her roommate, who is from Onawa, everyday, but they keep in touch. She also misses being on campus.
“I loved being on campus. Iowa State’s campus is very pretty,” Scott said. “It’s nice to walk around and see all my friends.”
Scott added that her schedule since moving back home has been crazy. She’s had to help her dad on the farm, make lunch during the day, help her brother with his schoolwork, and work on her homework.
Cameron O’Connell is also a freshman at Iowa State University. He said he did pretty good staying on top of his classes the first week, but then his family got busy in the field. His family is getting a lot of work done around the farm with extra hands. His dad has to remind him that college is his job, and he can’t forget to do his homework.
O’Connell works on all of his assignments at night after helping on the farm. He likes that most of his assignments are due at 11:59 p.m. He is majoring in agricultural studies.
He was home for spring break when he learned campus was closing for the semester.
“It was pretty much a ghost town in the large dorms,” O’Connell said when getting his things. “We definitely had the elevator to ourselves.”
O’Connell really misses the friends he made during his first year of college.
“First semester, you found your group you went to class with and found your friends and started hanging out more,” O’Connell said. “Second semester, you would have gotten closer, but now that camaraderie is not there (hanging out with your buddies).”
He still stays in touch with his buddies as he’ll be rooming with them next year.
Iowa’s three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that will look like during the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.