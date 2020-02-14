Kevin Clausen received the Ricketts “Leadership Award” on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Leadership Award Brunch at the Ricketts Community Center.
Clausen was born on Sept. 1, 1956, to Delmer and Lois Clausen. He grew up on a farm outside of Ricketts with his younger sister, Kelly.
Kevin graduated from Schleswig High School, and after graduating, he became a member of the Ricketts Community Club, helping with the Steam and Antique Show, the Diamond Jubilee, and the Middle of Nowhere Days. He helped set up the beer garden for the Centennial, keeps score for the euchre tournament, and was and is willing to help with all other projects for the community club.
After his mother’s passing, Kevin and his dad moved into Ricketts where he was the city clerk and served on the city council. He has also helped with the city Christmas lights putting them up and taking them down.
Clausen was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Ricketts until its closing where he served as financial secretary for many years. He has become a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig where he is willing to help with anything that he is asked to be involved with the church.
He’s also called the Weather Man. If you come into the Ricketts Community Center and look on the north walk, you will see two picture frames with numbers. They are the moisture for the year month by month.
Clausen is always willing to help if it is for the community club, city, or church. “Just call Kevin.” Now that Clausen has retired from his job driving to Omaha every workday for 32 years he can even do more.
This makes him very worthy to receive the Ricketts “Leadership Award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.