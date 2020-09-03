By Jenna Comes
The Mapleton City Council has been looking into the police chief position for the past few months.
At the April city council meeting, it was approved to post the position of police chief for the Mapleton Police Department. A total of 37 applications were received by the city.
During the regular council meeting on May 13, Mayor Brent Streck said they discussed how they are going to move forward.
Initially, the applications/resumes were reviewed by entire city council. Each council member submitted their top picks, and a list of 10 applicants was developed to work off of.
A police chief committee was formed that included council members Abby Koenigs and Joe Hogan, and Mayor Streck. Former Police Chief Jared Clausen is helping aid in background checking and testing.
Nine of the applicants were interviewed, seven via GoToMeeting and two in person. Two individuals then withdrew their application. Background checks were then completed, and the committee narrowed the field down to four applicants.
Koenigs said follow-up interviews were conducted with two applicants to clarify some of the information on the background checks.
“All four applicants were contacted with the post and physical testing date,” Koenigs said.
Post and physical tests are required by the State of Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for any officer, certified or not, with more than a 180-day gap since their last date of service.
Two applicants withdrew following the testing request, one applicant responded late, and one applicant attempted the physical test, but was unable to complete.
The police chief position remains unfilled at this time. Mayor Streck is acting as the interim police chief per Iowa Code until a replacement is found. He is not being compensated for this position.
Currently, Mapleton Police Department has one full-time and two part-time officers.
After discussing the current day-to-day operations with these officers, they, along with Mayor Streck, feel that things are running smoothly.
“Coverage has been more than sufficient, calls are being responded to timely, and paperwork is being completed as needed. Given the feedback from the officers, the committee feels that it is in the best interest of the Mapleton Police Department and the city to carry on in this manner as we continue to advertise for the police chief position,” Streck said.
The Mapleton City Council approved to send Officer Boyle to the WITCC Police Academy with a unanimous vote during the Aug. 12 meeting under the condition that a four-year contract is signed by Boyle. Officer Boyle will also be moving to Mapleton in the near future, which will also aid in response time.
During his absence, Streck said the city will reach out to the county to advise them of the coverage gaps and request their assistance as needed. Gaps should be minimal since both part-time officers work opposite shifts with the Ida County Sheriff’s office.
“As we get into another round of applicants, we would like to proceed with the same format of requiring the post and physical testing as required by the Iowa Police Academy,” Koenigs said. “As a committee, we feel responsible for selecting a chief that not only compliments our current full-time officer, but also exhibits several leadership qualities that we see necessary to continue to restore the image of the overall department. It is for this reason that we asked the council to support our proposal of continuing the process of finding a chief for the Mapleton Police Department. There were no objections from the council in proceeding in this manner.”
Streck said they will continue to advertise for the Mapleton Police Chief until the position is filled.
