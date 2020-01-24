Williams & Company, Certified Public Accountants, released an audit report on Nov. 15, 2019, of the City of Mapleton for the year ended June 30, 2019.
The city’s receipts from governmental funds totaled $1,226,891 for the year ended June 30, 2019. The receipts included $412,477 from property tax, $103,091 from local option sales tax, $158,123 from road use tax, $4,997 from licenses and permits, $72,848 from use of money and property, $54,591 from intergovernmental receipts, $165,934 from charges for services, and $184,830 from miscellaneous.
Disbursements from governmental funds for the year totaled $1,061,638 and included $266,445 for Public Safety, $312,526 for Public Works, $282,099 for Culture and Recreation, $29,445 for Community and Economic Development, $152,945 for General Government, and $18,178 for Debt Service.
The enterprise funds (electric, water, sewer and gas) had operating receipts of $2,503,006 and operating disbursements of $2,517,441.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the City Clerk’s office.
