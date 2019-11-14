The City and School Board Election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, across the area, and unofficial results were released by area County Auditor’s offices.
The City of Mapleton had contested races for Mayor and three City Council seats. Brent Streck won the mayoral race with 320 votes with Michael Kluver coming in second with 55 votes.
In the City Council race, Abby Koenigs, Elizabeth Else, and Joseph “Joe” Hogan won seats on the council in a race that had seven candidates on the ballot.
Following are the results from the area races. Winners are designated with an * next to his or her name. For seats that did not have any candidates on the ballot, winners will be released this week following the canvas of votes by their respective county’s board of supervisors.
Mapleton
Mayor (vote for one):
• Michael Kluver = 55.
• *Brent Streck = 320.
• Write-in votes = 6.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Benita Uhl = 128.
• Lori Gosch = 109.
• *Elizabeth Else = 230.
• *Abby Koenigs = 325.
• NiKay Schaffer = 47.
• Becky Weber = 45.
• *Joseph “Joe” Hogan = 222.
• Write-in votes = 6
Castana
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Vincent George LeClair = 26.
• Write-in votes = 7.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• *Dawn M. Lamb = 28.
• *Deb Robbins = 28.
• *Robert E. Withee 28.
• Write-in votes = 8.
Turin
Mayor (vote for one):
• *David Poole = 9.
Council at Large (vote for five):
• *L. Burnell Harding = 9.
• *Tony Orr = 9.
• *Karen Clayton= 8.
• *Kenneth E. Hansen = 9.
• *Gary Madsen = 9.
Rodney
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Shawn Hamman = 8
• Write-in votes = 5
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Dan Rude = 6.
• *Brenda Hamann = 12.
• Scott Pierce = 7.
• Write-in votes = 8
Unknown at this time who the write-in votes are to determine results for two seats.
Charter Oak
Mayor (vote for one):
• Write-in votes = 47.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• *Peggy Staley = 67.
• *James Wilcox = 73.
• Write-in votes = 49
Ute
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Richard Hageman = 99.
• Write-in votes = 3.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• *Ryan Pithan = 103.
• *Becky Miller = 86.
• Michael O’Brien = 29.
• Carla Teut = 19.
• *Jimmy Carlson = 74.
• Lisa Cortez = 33.
• Write-in votes = 1.
Moorhead
Mayor (vote for one):
• Write-in votes = 35
Council at Large to Fill Vacancy (vote for one):
• *Nancy J. Hinkel = 36.
• Write-in votes = 9
Council at Large (vote for two):
• Write-in votes = 41.
Soldier
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Johnny Larson = 30.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• *Rebecca Gangestad = 28.
• *Sandra Harris = 29.
• *Joshua Gran = 31.
Schleswig
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Bob Andresen = 134.
Council at Large (vote for two):
• Duane Jacoby = 63.
• *Troy M. Kluender = 78.
• *Paul Outhouse = 84.
Ricketts
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Roseanna Eyer = 13.
• Write-in votes = 2
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Drene K. Briggle = 11
• Kara Stegall = 10.
• Write-in votes = 21.
Kiron
Mayor (vote for one):
• *Mike Lickteig = 33.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• *Tamara Eck = 24.
• *Lodean Kastner = 32.
• *Nathan Tremblay = 23.
• Write-in votes = 11.
Following are candidates for the elections for the area’s schools:
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
Director District 2 (vote for one):
• *Laura M. Streck = 441.
• Write-in votes = 10.
Director District 4 (vote for one):
• Write-in votes = 38
Charter Oak-Ute
Member at Large (vote for one):
• *Kyle Schultz = 266.
• Write-in votes = 12.
Member District 1 (vote for two):
• Jim Ewoldt = 140.
• *Melanie McAndrews = 195.
• *Tyson Goslar = 235.
Schleswig School
Member at Large (vote for three):
• *Wade Gurney = 157.
• Write-in votes = 134.
Western Iowa Tech
Community College
District 9 (vote for one):
• Derrick R. Franck = 1,840.
