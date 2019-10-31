The City and School Board Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, across the area. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the respective polling places.
Following is a breakdown of the various races taking place in the area’s communities. Read more about area candidates on page 5 and 10.
Mapleton
Mayor (vote for one):
• Michael Kluver.
• Brent Streck.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Benita Uhl.
• Lori Gosch.
• Elizabeth Else.
• Abby Koenigs.
• NiKay Schaffer.
• Becky Weber.
• Joseph “Joe” Hogan.
Castana
Mayor (vote for one):
• Vincent George LeClair.
Council at Large (vote for two):
• Dawn M. Lamb.
• Deb Robbins.
• Robert E. Withee.
Turin
Mayor (vote for one):
• David Poole.
Council at Large (vote for five):
• L. Burnell Harding.
• Tony Orr.
• Karen Clayton.
• Kenneth E. Hansen.
• Gary Madsen.
Rodney
Mayor (vote for one):
• Shawn Hamman
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Dan Rude.
• Brenda Hamann.
• Scott Pierce.
Charter Oak
Mayor (vote for one):
• No candidate.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Peggy Staley.
• James Wilcox.
Ute
Mayor (vote for one):
• Richard Hageman.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Ryan Pithan.
• Becky Miller.
• Michael O’Brien.
• Carla Teut.
• Jimmy Carlson.
• Lisa Cortez.
Moorhead
Mayor (vote for one):
• No candidate.
Council at Large to Fill Vacancy (vote for one):
• Nancy J. Hinkel.
Council at Large (vote for two):
• No candidates.
Soldier
Mayor (vote for one):
• Johnny Larson.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Rebecca Gangestad.
• Sandra Harris.
• Joshua Gran.
Schleswig
Mayor (vote for one):
• Bob Andresen.
Council at Large (vote for two):
• Duane Jacoby.
• Troy M. Kluender.
• Paul Outhouse.
Ricketts
Mayor (vote for one):
• No candidate.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Kara Stegall.
Kiron
Mayor (vote for one):
• Mike Lickteig.
Council at Large (vote for three):
• Drene Briggle.
• Tamara Eck.
• Lodean Kastner.
• Nathan Tremblay.
Following are candidates for the elections for the area’s schools:
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
Director District 2 (vote for one):
• Laura M. Streck.
Director District 4 (vote for one):
• No candidate.
Charter Oak-Ute
Member at Large (vote for one):
• Kyle Schultz.
Member District 1 (vote for two):
• Jim Ewoldt.
• Melanie McAndrews.
• Tyson Goslar.
Schleswig School
Member at Large (vote for three):
• Wade Gurney
Western Iowa Tech
Community College
District 9 (vote for one):
• Derrick R. Franck.
