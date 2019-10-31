Elizabeth Else
Mapleton City Council
I live in Mapleton with my husband, Lucas, and four-month-old daughter, Emma.
I am a stay-at-home mom, but previously worked at Bomgaars in Mapleton, and I carried mail in town for the United States Postal Service.
I am a homeschool high school graduate with a diploma from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Marketplace Design.
I currently am an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where I participate in fundraisers, dinners, volunteer work, lector, and have taught three years of religious education classes. In high school, I was an active member of the Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club.
I decided to become a candidate for Mapleton City Council because of my love of this community and the desire for its viability and growth. I want to see the town prosper. I believe Mapleton has great potential to be even more through efficiency and accountability.
Lori Gosch
Mapleton City Council
Immediate family: Les Gosch, Brandon Gosch, Heather Davis, DeAnn Spaulding, Leslie Gosch.
Resides in Mapleton.
Occupation: Homemaker, correctional officer for 12 years, 911 dispatcher for seven years.
Educational background: Maple Valley High.
Elected or appointed offices held: None at this time.
Community involvement: Support the fire department and ambulance. Chamber.
Reason for becoming a candidate: To improve the town budget and to see Mapleton thrive again like it used to. To let the people in town to speak and be heard. Bring in affordable housing, lower electrical rates.
Joseph “Joe” Hogan
Mapleton City Council
Immediate family: Marla Albertsen Hogan.
Community you reside in: Mapleton.
Current occupation and employment history: Semi-retired. Census Address Canvasser August and September 2019, Social Security Administration 1979 thru 2017.
Educational background: High school grad, on the job training at SSA.
Elected or appointed offices held: None.
Community involvement (organizations, civic groups, etc.): Mapleton Community Development Corporation (formerly Rebuild and Recover); Head elder St Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: Love of the community, interest in public service, long history of public service, willingness to serve the community I live in.
Abby Koenigs
Mapleton City Council
Immediate Family: Husband – Josh Koenigs; Children – Cadence (15), Caitlee (10), Creighton (8).
Community you reside in: Mapleton.
Current occupation and employment history: Marketing Supervisor of Western Iowa for a crop insurance company.
Educational background: Attended Iowa Western Community College and North Iowa Area Community College.
Elected or appointed offices held: None.
Community involvement (organizations, civic groups, etc.):
Volunteer for various activities through MVAOCOU, Mapleton Youth Athletics, 4-H, St. Mary’s Catholic Church; organize Drive Fore Diabetes; participate in several diabetes awareness activities
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election:
My decision to run for City Council came from my passion to contribute to the overall well-being of this community. I believe that I have skills and drive to collaborate and discover innovative yet attainable solutions to issues the council would be faced with.
As we all know, small towns are forever being challenged by our rapidly changing world. Communities are struggling to keep their schools, businesses, quality of life and identity. Mapleton is very fortunate to have many assets already in place to overcome these challenges. In order to be successful in the future, it will be necessary that we capitalize on these valuable resources and explore ways to build on what we already have. While enhancing Mapleton’s appeal and growth, it is important that we maintain local business strength; give attention to public infrastructure and aesthetics; improve public safety; and prioritize fiscal responsibility. Creating a vision for the future will require strong leadership and committed citizens.
In my professional life, I have the opportunity to travel around to several small towns in Iowa and visit with local residents. As a community, we should be proud of what we have to offer. Several towns of similar size don’t have the resources that we have in Mapleton. Mapleton is a place to start, a place to raise a family, a place to grow old.
If elected to City Council, I would be a positive voice for the people of Mapleton. It would be my honor to listen to and represent each one of you. I look forward to working as a team to advance issues of importance. I would approach each decision with an open mind and evaluate how it not only impacts today but also tomorrow. It is time to set ourselves apart and embrace this opportunity to choose our future.
NiKay Schaffer
Mapleton City Council
I am a mom of 10 amazing children, Chelsea, 32 (Fort Collins, Colo.), Steven, 25 (Sloan), Zach, 24 (Fort Collins, Colo.), Jacob, 21 (Ames), Jasmine, 13 (8th grade), Grace, 10 (5th grade), Katelynn, 9 (4th grade), Xavier, 6 (Kindergarten), Jenikka, 5 (TK), Carmen, 4 (preschool); and three grandchildren: Olive, Sloan, and Odin. I’m also a mom to many kids through Foster Care. My fiancé is Paul Tuttle.
I live in Mapleton and have since 2004.
I have been a Foster parent for 13 years. I volunteer for different organizations, such as Hospice, A cuddled at the NCIU at St. Lukes in Sioux City, many things at church, and I love to help with our school system. I have worked for Dairy Queen, Fareway, a telemarketing business, and provided daycare. While growing up, I worked for my families business in Spirit Lake. That is where I attended all my schooling, a high school graduate.
Elected or appointed offices that I have held are: Chairperson and Community Rep for Head Start in Mapleton and president of the parent group, and many church positions (Young Women’s Rep, youth director, Sunday/weekday school teacher, Smash Director, and Financial Secretary).
My community involvement in this town and others has been through church, schools, Boy Scout leader, coach little league teams and other sport events. I have attended many town council meetings.
The reason for becoming a candidate in this election is because we the people of this community need a change! We need to make Mapleton strong once again. I would love to represent this community and listen to everyone’s needs. I have no hidden personal agenda, I am here to straighten out our seriously abused financial debt and budget. We need new, motivated council people with new ideas on how to improve our town.
I want to encourage more job opportunities as well as new housing developments, I am very interested to hear what MCDC is proposing for housing development in Mapleton.
We need to keep our children safe, our schools thriving, and more daycare in our community. I am willing to listen to your needs and for everyone that has an issue I urge them to bring a positive solution. You have a voice, and I want it to be heard that the meeting, so YES, you should be able to speak, in a respectful manor, at the meetings.
I am aware of the many issues with this town that need to be address, and I will do my best to make a different for the betterment of our community. I propose a change in time and day of the council meetings so it will be more convenient for people to attend. My wish is to have it on a podcast so others may get involved. We need our businesses to flourish. We are in need of more community activities so people want to stay in our town instead of always heading out of town to have fun. We need to make it more affordable to live in Mapleton.
I would love your vote for a council position so I can work on all these improvements and changes to make it more enjoyable to live in Mapleton. Vote NIKAY SCHAFFER.
Becky Weber
Mapleton City Council
Immediate Family: Husband, Kerby Weber, and two sons, Codey and Duell Weber.
I am the owner and founder of Access Ability. I am certified in ADA Governmental requirements and do ADA consulting. I am also the founder of Wildlife Central for I.O.W.A., a 100% all-volunteer organization providing care, rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned wildlife.
I am originally from Omaha, Neb., and moved to Mapleton in 1989 when I met my husband, Kerby.
I have volunteered in our kids’ sporting activities, was a Cub Scout leader, and basically have done whatever is needed when asked to help out in the community. My most recent activities have been a board member for the former Rebuild & Recover Mapleton and currently serve on the board of the new MCDC organization.
Whether local, state or Federal, I have always been interested in politics. I’ve run for council several times in the past because of my interest in politics, but to no avail. As we have several council members and a mayor that are no longer interested in serving our community, I am hoping that this election will be the last time that I have to run for a seat.
Over the last several years, I have noticed Mapleton becoming increasingly stagnant. Our debt is getting worse every year. Residents are kept in the dark about serious issues involving our town. People are relying on rumors, lies and inaccurate information to form their opinions. They are making decisions based off of poor information. Individuals have been hurt because of this bad information and inability to get the facts regarding important matters.
Our town has been hurt because of a lack of desire to help it grow and prosper. I believe in an open and transparent government. It is extremely important for our citizens to know what issues our town faces. The more people know the more opportunity we have to make things better. The more that people know that more that they will feel obligated to help where they can, to make a better Mapleton for everyone.
It’s only natural for our citizens to have hopes and dreams for their families and their community. Most of our citizens love and respect Mapleton and want it to be as good as it can be. They would love it even more if Mapleton had more to offer them. I believe Mapleton needs a plan. It needs three plans actually. An immediate plan to fix our most severe issues ASAP, it needs a short term plan and it also needs a long-term plan. We need to set goals to make those plans a success, therefore making Mapleton successful. Right now, we are surviving on a dangerous day-by-day basis that isn’t working. The numbers don’t lie, Mapleton is dyeing.
If I’m elected, plans will be set and goals will be met. I will make it my priority to improve housing, tourism, jobs, business, entertainment, a balanced budget and to create transparency in all the goings on so that people know the truth and want to help their town succeed. Mapleton needs some pampering and TLC, and I am excited to get the chance to spend my time and effort into doing just that.
There’s an old saying that “It takes a village to raise a child.” Well, I believe it takes a village to raise a village. Please vote for me, Becky Weber, on Nov. 5 and allow me the privilege to humbly serve you and our community.
------
Michael Kluver
Mapleton Mayor
Immediate: family: Four sisters, all graduated from Maple Valley.
Community you reside in: Mapleton.
Current occupation and employment history: Lieber Construction, been doing dirt work for last 15 years.
Educational background: 1991 graduate of Maple Valley, Western Iowa Tech, one year.
Elected or appointed offices held: None.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: I have been born and raised and been in this town all my life. I believe it’s time for me to get involved in this community. My parents were both graduates from Mapleton Community School.
Brent Streck
Mapleton Mayor
Immediate family: Wife, Laurie Streck; children, Ethan Streck, Wyatt Streck, and Natalie Streck.
Reside on Tower Street in Mapleton.
Current occupation and employment history: I have been employed as a Regional Sales Manager for Steinel Professional for the past year and a half. I manage 14 states and 12 representative agencies. Prior to this role I was the Regional Vice President with Legrand for 10 years. In that position I managed a $25 million dollar budget and seven direct employees.
Educational background: I am a 1995 graduate of the WITCC Electrical Program. In 2015, I also attended Iowa Western Community College in their Emergency Management Technician Program.
Elected or appointed offices held: Vice President – Mapleton Ambulance Service.
Community involvement (organizations, civic groups, etc.): Volunteer on the Mapleton Ambulance Service as Vice President and an EMT. Member of the Mapleton Community Development Corperation. Volunteer for the Ortner Foundation. Co-manager of the Mapleton City Pool. Member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: I believe Mapleton can be even better than it is now. Until this point, we have been a reactive community that has been stuck doing things the same old way. We need a fresh pair of eyes that is willing to take a deep look into how we can do things better. We need to look at our current infrastructure and develop a 3-5 year plan on how to move forward. We also need a deep dive into the budget to see what changes make sense while keeping the service levels we need.
We need a solid plan on how to bring more businesses to town and how to help the current ones continue to thrive. By attracting more jobs, we also need a solid housing plan. This all is based on communication and making sure different groups are working towards the same goal. We have a real housing shortage in town. We need a development plan for all levels of income and all age groups.
I believe I am the right person to get Mapleton looking towards a prosperous future!
------
Joshua Gran
Soldier City Council
Immediate family: Wife, Carrie. Children, Brandt, Madalyn, Elizabeth, and Alexa.
Community you reside in: Soldier
Current occupation and employment history: Vice President of Community Bank in Dunlap. I have been with the bank for over nine years, starting in the Ute office before moving to the Dunlap office. Prior to that, I worked at a bank in Omaha, Neb., for 10 years.
Educational background: High School – East Monona/Boyer Valley, Moorhead/Dunlap. Associate’s Degree – Business Management, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs. Bachelor’s degree – Human Resource Management, Buena Vista, Storm Lake. Graduate degree – Banking, Graduate School of Banking Wisconsin, Madison Wis.
Elected or appointed offices held: Two terms on the Soldier City Council.
Community involvement: Treasurer of Soldier Lutheran Church for six years, several seasons of helping coach children’s baseball/softball teams, and volunteering at several local community events.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: In just the last few years, Soldier has seen many improvements: new park playground equipment, basketball hoops, Christmas decorations, city truck, and many new trees planted. Our big project in which we have already spent much time working on is a new well, water tower, and looping some dead end water lines. Hopefully, this project will begin in 2020. Besides that, we have been awarded a CBDG Housing grant to improve several houses in town, and this should also get started in 2020. I would like to continue to improve the quality of living in Soldier over my next elected term.
Troy M Kluender
Schleswig City Council
Immediate family: Wife, Kristi Kluender; Trey Kluender, 20 years old, junior at Morningside College;
Jaci Kluender, 18 years old, freshman University of South Dakota.
Community you reside in: Schleswig.
Current occupation and employment history: Lt. Deputy Sheriff Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years.
Educational background: Associate degree of Police Science Technology from Western Iowa Tech, Sioux City.
Elected or appointed offices held: Schleswig City Council since January 2008, former board member board of Education Immanuel Lutheran Church, board member LMR Board Crawford County.
Community involvement: Member Immanuel Lutheran Church, Schleswig Schleswig Community Chest.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: I would like to see the completion of the current wastewater improvement project, which was started in 2017. I enjoy being able to assist the city in my capacity as a law enforcement official with various matters that are concerns for the city of Schleswig. I would like to complete work on the Clean Water SRF Water Resource Restoration Sponsored project, which will improve the quality of water run off from our city streets. I will continue to work to improve and maintain our city streets and our city park and pool. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 5, 2019.
-------
Jim Ewoldt
Charter Oak-Ute School Board District 1
Immediate family: Beth, Kailea, and Ashley Ewoldt.
Community you reside in: Ute.
Current occupation and employment history: Owner of Peak Performance, 25 years
Educational background: Buena Vista College.
Elected or appointed offices held: School Board, Board President.
Community involvement (organizations, civic groups, etc.): Booster Club, Church Elder.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: Continue the current direction of the CO-U Community School in the positive direction it is currently heading.
Tyson Goslar
Charter Oak-Ute School Board District 1
Immediate family: Wife, Jami Goslar; daughter, Mya (13); son, Jett (4); and son, Madden (1).
Community you reside in: Ute.
Current occupation and employment history: Farmer, NTG Hog Farms
Educational background: Graduated from Charter Oak-Ute.
Elected or appointed offices held: Charter Oak-Ute School Board for four years.
Community involvement (organization, civic groups, etc): Ute Fire Department, coached Mya’s sports teams, involved helping with CORA and PTO activities, was on the SIAC (School Improvement Advisory Committee) prior to being on the school board.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: As a COU alumni, I firmly believe that this district is a great place to raise a family. The compassion and enthusiasm shown by the administration and staff offers an opportunity for a bright future. Having a young family, I want to be apart of this exciting time at COU and ensure that they, along with all students, have the same, if not better, experiences that I had here. I look forward to serving the district and working to continue the Bobcat pride.
Melanie McAndrews
Charter Oak-Ute School Board District 1
Immediate Family: I am married to John McAndrews with one daughter, Emmie McAndrews. My parents are Ron and Cindy Holt of Soldier, and my in-laws are Frank and Denise McAndrews of Ute.
Community you reside in: Soldier.
Current occupation and employment history: I am currently working for Community Bank in Soldier and have done so for the past four years. I also work for the City of Soldier as the City Clerk. Prior to Community Bank, I worked for the ISU Extension Service for seven years. Throughout my time with ISU Extension, I held the titles of an Office & Program Assistant, Program Coordinator and Executive Director.
Educational background: I graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 2006. I earned my Associate’s degree in Management with DMACC and completed my Bachelor’s degree in Human Services with Buena Vista University.
Elected or appointed offices held: This would be my first elected or appointment office to be held. I have worked with elected officials and Councils for more than 10 years.
Community involvement: My family and I play an active role in our small community, volunteering and attending local gatherings and events and our active members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: The reason for my choice of running to be a part of the CO-U School Board is to play a more active role in the future of my children. I’ve had the opportunity to grow in a small town and graduate from a small town school that created opportunities for me to grow and succeed. Those opportunities set me up for a future where I could easily move back home, find a demanding career and raise my family as my parents did. I hope to keep the sense of community that our school gives us throughout our district by providing the teachers and staff the tools they need to succeed and to create an atmosphere of growth, learning and pride.
Kyle R. Schultz
Charter Oak-Ute School Board At-Large
Immediate family: Wife, Christy; Carson, and Loryn.
Community you reside in: Charter Oak.
Current occupation and employment history: Farmer.
Educational background: High School graduate of Charter Oak-Ute.
Elected or appointed offices held: Crawford County Board of Supervisors/CO-U School Board.
Community involvement (organizations, civic groups, etc.): Charter Oak Fire Department.
Reason for becoming a candidate in this election: I was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2017. I have enjoyed my time on the board and want to continue to serve the residence and students of the district. I believe that a cohesive board will be key as we look towards the future with the high school sharing and the continued enhancement of the elementary and middle school.
------
Laura M. Streck
I am running for the MVAO school board in District #2.
I live in Mapleton with my husband, Brent, and three children who all attend MVAO. My oldest son is named Ethan, and he is a senior; my middle son is named Wyatt, and he is in eighth grade; and my youngest is Natalie, and she in is third grade.
Currently, I work at First State Bank as a loan assistant for the past five years. Prior to this, I worked at UBI as a loan assistant/teller for two years, and before moving back to Mapleton I worked at Ameristar Casino as an accounting supervisor for 12 years.
I graduated high school in 1993 from Maple Valley. I received my bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1997 with a double major in Accounting and business administration.
I currently hold the office of Financial Secretary at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and the two years prior I was their Youth Ed Director.
The past two years I have helped to manage and make improvements to the Mapleton Public pool. I also volunteer as a leader for my daughter’s Girl Scout troop. I volunteered to help raise funds for Prom last year, and I am currently helping as a volunteer on the fundraiser committee for the kids to go to Washington, D.C., next summer.
I am running for the school board because the education of our children is important. I want to help make decisions that will be benefit all the kids and ensure they receive the best education possible. My jobs and education have given me experience with budgets and finances. This is especially important at times like this when school funds are tight and making sure every penny spent gives our school the most benefits.
