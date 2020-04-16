St. Matthews in Mapleton
While Pastor LaBoube at St. Matthews in Mapleton records his weekly service for members to watch online, he has also been connecting with members in other ways.
“It’s been interesting as I’ve had to relearn/recreate my job,” said Pastor LaBoube about connecting with members.
Pastor LaBoube had heard that Pastor Peitsch at St. Paul in Ute was doing online services. After talking about it with the church elders, they decided they could do something like it. Pastor LaBoube pre-records his message ahead of time.
The church secretary has come in off and on, and Pastor LaBoube told her, “If you hear voices from the sanctuary, just ignore them, it’s me recording inside.”
When Pastor LaBoube recorded his first service, he tried to make sure the lighting from the sunlight was ok for the video as he wanted to make the video looked like a normal Sunday morning. He noted the first-time he recorded a service it seemed very weird.
The service includes him reading the lessons that he’s preaching on, his sermon, and some closing prayers.
He has received positive feedback from members as they appreciate the pastor doing this for them.
He added he doesn’t want this to become the regular way of worship, but it will work for the time being.
“It’s a challenge, but we are in a challenging time right now,” Pastor LaBoube said. He added it’s been good to try and maintain connection with people.
For those members who don’t have access to internet, Pastor LaBoube prints out his sermon and places devotional materials in envelopes and sends them by mail. The church normally mails out the sermons to shut-ins, but has been sending out more envelopes at this time.
He suggests to them to watch “Main Street Living” (a Lutheran program) on TV or listen to the “Lutheran Hour” program on the Sioux City or Denison radio stations.
Also during these times, Pastor LaBoube has been making lots of phone call to members to keep in touch.
“Touching base with members on the phone I think has been a really blessing,” he said. “It’s nice to hear from them.”
Pastor LaBoube said doing these things during tough times is important.
“This is a way for people to get spiritually nourished,” he said. “And that’s why I’m happy to be doing it.”
Pastor LaBoube and his wife have a new addition to their family. They recently welcomed home their first baby, a little girl, Rose.
Schleswig United Church of Christ
A group of Pastor Duane Mullen’s colleagues had discussed different ways they could still reach members during this time, but it was up to each of them to come up with their own plan.
Schleswig United Church of Christ had already been recording their services for audio, but didn’t have a way to get it out to a mass of people.
Pastor Mullen had never live streamed a service prior to COVID-19.
He has colleagues from Seattle to Scotland doing services from their home. Since the church parsonage is three blocks from the church in Schleswig, he goes to the church to record the service. He still prepares for each service the same way, even though it’s online now.
“It’s my cell phone and my own camera tripod,” he said.
He has been using Facebook for years, but has never posted a video or preached to his congregation through it. He added he’s been impressed at the video quality that the cell phone does and how it picks up sound.
“I try to be natural. I’m not a videographer, and I’m not an actor, and this isn’t a show. I just try to be myself,” he said.
He added that preaching to an empty church is a little lonely.
In a couple of the services, and on Easter Sunday, an organist joined Pastor Mullen, but is 15 feet away from where he is standing.
He was surprised by the number of people that the video reached. On average, Schleswig UCC has 55 people each Sunday. Mullen’s first Sunday video had 129 views.
One of the church’s parishioners who is 93 years old called Mullen and said “Hey, I saw your thing (service) on Facebook.”
Pastor Mullen’s mother, who lives in Florida, also watched the video.
“People have said they just enjoy listening to worship,” said Pastor Mullen.
He said there is a lot of fear out there, and people are looking for confidence and reassurance right now.
The church knew they needed to reach people during this time of self-isolation, and this was one way to do it. They are still struggling to reach people who don’t have internet or Facebook, though. Pastor Mullen said they try to send emails out to parishioners along with mediations. KDSN in Denison has also broadcasted services on the radio.
