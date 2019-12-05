The three weekends of Christmas spirit at the Monona County Historical Museum in Onawa included other holidays this year. Visitors got to see trees and displays in bright light and glowing in the dark. They also got to vote for as many trees as they wanted, or the same ones often. Top vote-getters were Green Thumb Garden Club, the spidery Halloween tree, and Whiting Badgers. GLORY TEAM & The Three Generations singers, under the direction of Conni Anderson from Moorhead Christian Church, topped off the last day’s festivities.

