Beautiful fall is in the air and it’s time for some changes! Onawa Christian Women will open their fall season with a luncheon instead of a dinner on a new day and time, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at noon. One more change is in the location to Evangelical Free Church in Onawa on the west end of Iowa Avenue (look for the large rock). All area women are invited.
“Lions, Tigers, Bears, Oh, My!” Does that familiar quote spark your interest? The speaker for the luncheon is a lady who does indeed raise baby lions and tigers, just not bears. Joyce Worrell from Albany, Mo., will tell of her experiences with this unusual hobby as she shares how she searched for contentment and peace in her life, looking for love in all the wrong places. And though you may sometimes feel it’s a jungle out there, you’ll be safe. She doesn’t bring along any of her feline babies.
Music will be part of the program as Becky Marcum from Onawa adds her beautiful voice.
The luncheon will be catered by Ada J’s Steakhouse from Ute. Reservations and cancellations are required by Monday, Sept. 14. Call Marlene at 712-433-3727 or Fern at 712-423-1286. Ticket cost remains the same as last year. Distancing will be followed and masks are welcome, but not required.
Perhaps there is a friend you’d like to take to lunch and enjoy a time of good food, entertainment, and a chance to win a door prize. Christian Women’s Club members hope to see you on at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Evangelical Free Church.
