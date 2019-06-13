Music, speakers, door prizes, and a delicious meal are all part of the evening plans for Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m., when Christian Women’s After 5 meets at the First Christian Church at 722 15th St. in Onawa. All area women are invited.
Have you stopped by JJ’s Treasures and browsed through their antiques and collectibles? Jim and Jodie Jordan will be telling about their new business and of some of the interesting articles they carry. Jim will also provide music for the evening.
Nicolette Lane from Indianola will be sharing some insights she has gained while dealing with the challenges of chronic Lyme disease and how God continues to sustain her.
For reservations or cancellations, call Marlene at 712-433-3727 or Fern at 712-423-1286. Bring a friend. She’ll be glad you did!
