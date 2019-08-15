“A Purrrfect Evening” is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., when Christian Women’s After 5 welcomes Barb Gaines from Savannah, Mo. She will share some life lessons, some of which she learned from her furry friend, a pet cat.
A catered meal by Ada J.’s will be followed by a special feature about ice cream, a treat associated with summer, but is popular all year. It will be the dessert as everyone is invited to make their own sundae (lots of syrup and nuts, please).
Vocalist Brittney Donn of Donn Chiropractic lends her beautiful voice for the musical entertainment.
Reservations or cancellations are required. Call Marlene at 712-433-3727 or Fern at 712-423-1286 by Sunday, Aug. 18. The First Christian Church, 722 15th St., in Onawa is the place. Bring a friend! All women are invited.
