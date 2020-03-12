Spring is on its way and Christian Women’s After 5 is resuming after a short winter break.
Music, a special speaker, and other entertainment is lined up for Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. The group appreciates being able to use the facility at First Christian Church, 722 15th St. in Onawa.
Norfolk, Neb., is the home of the speaker, Julie Couch. She is an award-winning singer, guitarist, composer, and mother of two adult sons. She will share her inspiring story and her music.
Reservations and cancellations are required, so please call Marlene at 712-433-3727 or Fern at 712-423-1286 by Sunday, March 15.
Ada J’s from Ute will provide the meal. Plan to attend for an evening of good food, conversation, and a chance to win a door prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.