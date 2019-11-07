An entertaining evening is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m., when Christian Women’s After 5 meets for a “puzzling” evening.
Cindy Seidel from Ainsworth, Neb., shares her story of how our lives can be a maze. She also provides music, which is not a maze, but just amazing!
Susie Brink from Onawa’s “Susie’s Quilts and More” will be showing some fun craft ideas, and you may be puzzled about which one to choose.
Ada J’s catering will furnish the meal.
First Christian Church at 722 15th St., Onawa, is the place to be for a delightful time.
Reservations and cancellations are required. Please call Marlene at 712-433-3727 or Fern at 712-423-1286 by Nov. 10. Bring a friend if possible; one of you may win a door prize. All area women are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.