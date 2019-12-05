“A Christmas Tea” is the theme for the upcoming Christian Women’s After 5 meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Gloria Kemery of Council Bluffs will be a guest as she demonstrates how a “high tea” is actually served. She is the owner of LA TEA DA Specialtea Teas.
In keeping with the theme of Christmas, Becky Marcum of Onawa will treat the group to several musical selections before the speaker for the evening,
Cynthia Shepard from Egan, S.D., shares some uplifting helps in preparing our hearts for the season.
Reservations and cancellations are required, so call Fern at 712-423-1286 or Marlene at 712-433-3727 before Sunday, Dec. 8.
First Christian Church, 722 15th St. in Onawa, is the place to be for a fun, inspiring evening of good food, conversation, and a chance to win a door prize.
