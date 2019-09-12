The once-a-year event is coming soon – the one meeting that men are welcome to attend along with area women for a night out, this year at an Italian restaurant (or as close as we can come to one).
This guest night will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 722 15th St., Onawa. Close your eyes and imagine yourself in Italy enjoying fine dining, catered by Ada J.’s.
Dale Johnson from Castana will be on hand to show the projects coming from his woodworking shop, many fine, artistic pieces.
The special music will feature Dwight “Red” Lamb of Onawa and the award-winning tunes of his diatonic accordion, as all good Italian restaurants must have.
The guest speaker that evening comes from Milford. Kaira Sargent will share how she found a sense of belonging. She is an author, mother to a blended family of five children, and enjoys working with youth and flipping houses.
Reservations and cancellations are required. Call Marlene, 712-433-3727, or Fern, 712-423-1286 by Sunday, Sept. 15. Guest night is for both men and women, so bring a friend and have a fun evening out. You may even win a door prize.
