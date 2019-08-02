The availability of quality child care, or lack thereof, can affect the economic development of an entire community. Local businesses rely on quality child care in their communities to attract and retain employees and prevent working parents from moving to areas that have more adequate child care options.
On May 29, Child Care Resource and Referral Child Care Consultant Kelsey Smith-Walhovd and Community Development Specialist Danielle Hale, in partnership with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted a “Snack & Learn” event to recruit child care providers to open their own child care businesses in the southwest Iowa area.
Potential child care providers who attended the “Snack & Learn” event enjoyed fun freebies, like cookies and refreshments donated by Hy-Vee and door prize giveaways. Throughout the evening, participants worked one-on-one with CCR&R staff to learn more about the requirements of providing child care in their homes.
CCR&R staff were on hand to answer any questions, clarify rules and regulations, and provide participants with resources they might need to be successful at starting their own business. They also had the opportunity to listen to the perspective and expertise of local child care providers who have already been in the child care field for many years.
Events like this one are important because 79% of families with children under age six in southwest Iowa live in households where all parents are working. The state average is only 75%, which is one of the highest rates of working parents in the nation. This means that southwest Iowa needs an adequate supply of child care that is dependable and high quality so that parents can work or complete their education.
CCR&R knows that when children have access to high-quality, safe, nurturing child care, everyone benefits. That is why the organization partners with local Harrison/Monona/Shelby Counties and Boost4Families Early Childhood Iowa boards to provide child care providers with quality improvement funds so that they may afford to provide the care we know is best for Iowa’s youngest citizens.
If you would like to learn more, contact Child Care Consultant Kelsey Smith-Walhovd at 712-579-8982 or ksmith@westcca.org or Community Development Specialist Danielle Hale at 712-755-7381 or dhale@westcca.org
Parents, child care providers and community members are encouraged to contact the West Central Community Action regarding Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral’s free services at www.iowaccrr.org or by calling 712-755-7381
The West Central Community Action: Child Care Resource and Referral program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Child Care Development Fund. Find CCR&R on Facebook: “Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa.”
