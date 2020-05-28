The Ute Fire Department partnered with Tyson Foods to help Ute residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bags of Tyson chicken hindquarters were made available to all Ute area residents.
Ute Fire Chief Gary Goslar said the fire department heard about the Tyson Food Project from other departments in the area and got a name and phone number of a contact person to get Ute on the list.
Fire department members went up to Storm Lake on Friday, May 8, to pick up the product. He said when they got there, several other departments were waiting to pick up product also.
Goslar said they didn’t know for sure what product they would be getting until after they called and got their name on the list as it varies from week to week. They kept the chicken in a big reefer cooler at the fire station until it was distributed.
Members of the fire department made close to 40 deliveries to elderly/shut-in residents in Ute on Tuesday, May 12, and other Ute area residents lined up at the Ute fire station on Wednesday, May 13, to pick-up their chicken as the firemen brought the chicken to their vehicles.
Goslar estimated they served over 110 families and gave away about 1,200 pounds of chicken.
“We thought it would be a great way to help out the community during this COVID-19 pandemic and rising meat prices,” Goslar said.
