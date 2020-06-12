The Charter Oak-Ute Student Council is very active every year in the school and in the community.
In 2018, KTIV started the “Making A Difference Contest” for all junior high schools in the Siouxland area.
The COU Student Council decided to give it a try and put together a video.
“A lot of other schools must have, too, because they told us they had a hard time deciding and received more entries than they had anticipated,” said Brenda Christiansen, COU student council advisor.
Even though COU didn’t win that year, KTIV was generous and gave all the schools that had entered a one-day pass for each Student Council member to Arnold’s Park. The entire COU Student Council took a field trip to Arnold’s Park in June of 2018.
“Many of the members I currently have were members back then, so I think that gave us the inspiration to try it again,” Christiansen said.
She also received a lot of feedback from the community that was very encouraging. She received phone calls and text messages from area citizens telling the students they would make a good candidate because of all the support and activities they do in their hometowns.
Mya Goslar said, “We entered the contest (in 2018), although we didn’t win, they still sent our student council to Arnolds Park, which encouraged us to try again this year and see if we could win.”
After taking a year off (2019), Christiansen said, “We gave it our best shot once again” as COU put together an entry for 2020.
Lily Bramley said the idea came up in her household when KTIV first announced the contest, and her grandma said, “That’s a good idea for the COU Student Council.”
The 2019-2020 COU Student Council started working on their entry. Eighth grader Rafael Rodriguez had a plan, and the group put it into place.
“We thought it was a great idea, so we got together to think of all the things we had done the past year,” Halynn Boettger said. “We got going on ideas for the video, and we did them.”
Christiansen said it was tricky to find the time to put the video together, so the students used time in between classes and right after lunch break, as well as early in the morning to record.
Bramly said they used a lot of teamwork to do it as perfectly as possible.
“My favorite part of being on student council is that it helps me be able to work together with other people and get to know them,” Bramley added.
While being on student council, she has learned that in order to get things done right, they have to work together and make it work out.
Once everything was recorded, Rodriguez put all the clips together and made a YouTube video and submitted it to KTIV’s Making a Difference contest.
Christiansen was notified by on March 11 that COU was a finalist in the contest, but could only tell Principal Adam Eggeling.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the student council group and Christiansen did a lot of ZOOM meetings, and the students kept asking her if she had heard anything about the contest.
“I had to keep telling them “not yet” with the straightest face I could so they wouldn’t catch on,” she said.
On May 4, Christiansen received an email saying that COU had won!
“I shared the news immediately with our principal and then told the student council students that we needed to have a quick ZOOM meeting that evening because I had to ‘explain’ something to them.”
She didn’t come right out and tell them, either. She is known for playing tricks on the kids once in awhile, so she told them that they were a finalist at first, but that they weren’t selected, then she read off the names of last year’s winners, and right after that she said, “Oh, I’m sorry, that was last year’s winners. We actually DID win!”
The students were quite surprised and excited. Charter Oak-Ute, Pender, and Sioux Center were the “2020 Making A Difference” contest winners.
“We were very impressed by the work your students have done in your schools and the community. Congratulations! You have a lot to be proud of,” said David Washburn of KTIV in an email to Christiansen.
Each junior high student will receive a free admission pass to Arnold’s Park that can be used any time this season. Normally, contest winners get to spend the day at Arnold’s Park as a junior high student body.
While the school year was cut short due to COVID-19, members of the student council didn’t let this slow them down from “Making a Difference.”
They were in the middle of a fundraiser that was to take place on St. Patrick’s Day when school was closed. The students had sold Skittles to raise money for the “Make a Wish Foundation of Iowa.” They placed the sold bags of Skittles into the student’s packets that they pick up at the school and raised $274 for “Make a Wish.”
The student council then started a project called “Kindness Rocks.” Each student council member painted and put positive messages on rocks and then hid them around the communities for people to find.
Members also made cards for the area nursing home residents in Denison and Mapleton for Easter.
They also did an “Egg My House” fundraiser the night before Easter.
“We filled plastic Easter eggs with candy, and late at night, student council members and their parents went to the houses to scatter the plastic filled eggs all over the yards of the recipients,” Christiansen said.
This fundraiser raised $320 for the Hunger Fighters of Crawford County.
For Secretary’s Day, they left potted flowered plants and candy on the secretary’s desks at school so they’d find them the next day.
They made May Day baskets and delivered them to some shut-in’s and retired faculty and staff members from Charter Oak-Ute.
Christiansen said they honored the eighth grade students during May by putting their pictures out in front of the school for everyone to see and wish them well.
And, finally, they put together small gifts each day of the week during Teacher Appreciation Week and left them in the teacher’s mailboxes at school.
The student council continued to provide the morning announcements (letting students know about what’s going on in the community and asking some daily trivia questions). These were put on the school web page. They also did videos of themselves reading the announcements, which were published on our Charter Oak-Ute Student Council Facebook page.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of this group. Each year, our group keeps growing and more students want to be a part of what we do,” Christiansen said. “These students are so giving and considerate of others. They want to help almost everyone and every group possible. We live by the motto, ‘Pay it forward,’ and that’s exactly what they do.”
Goslar said, “We all are like a family, we work together very well, and we do a lot to help others. While helping others, we make sure to have fun while doing it.”
Bramley added, “Being on the student council has helped gain my confidence for speaking in front of people, or in large groups.”
This was Christiansen’s last year as COU student council advisor. She said it has been a great privilege to serve as the advisor for the past six years. She started when her daughter was a senior in high school.
“I can’t even explain how much I’m going to miss working with them next year, but I know they will continue to do great things, just like former members are doing now at the high school level at MVAOCOU.”
She knows this group will continue to do great things at COU and in the community. Shelly Stallons will be the new student council advisor when school starts in the fall.
