Charter Oak-Ute Student Council raises money for Honor Flight

The Charter Oak-Ute Student Council received word about three hours before their check presentation that Loren Strait from Charter Oak was the recipient of their fundraising efforts for the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight. The students presented Strait the check during a special presentation on Feb. 20.
“We were so shocked to know that it was supporting someone local and who we knew,” said Brenda Christiansen, COU student council advisor. “His wife, Julie Strait, used to teach here at COU, herself, so it was really cool that it was given to him to go.”
Louise Galbraith with the Crawford County Veterans Affairs said there are about 12 veterans from Crawford County who will be on the next Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight on May 9. The Honor Flight sends veterans to Washington D.C., and Crawford County is at the far southwest corner of the area in which the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight covers.
Veterans on the flight don’t have to pay anything to go on this special trip. Money raised for the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight comes from donations from a 14 to 16 county area.
The COU student council raised $722.49. Galbraith mentioned it costs a little over $600 to send one veteran, so Christiansen said they were absolutely thrilled to have learned it went to pay his way there and back.
“Because of their efforts, someone has the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight,” Galbraith said.
She added that with the money going towards Strait’s trip, it makes it more realistic for the students who are fundraising as they get to put a face of the person who benefited from their efforts.
Strait mentioned that he might come back after his trip in May and talk with the students about his trip.
Each year, Christiansen said the student council discusses what giving back means.
“I try to instill in the students that it’s not about how much you can give that matters,” Christiansen said, ”Whether you donate your time or money, giving back has the potential to make a lasting difference in the lives of others, and it will definitely change your life for the better, too!
The group has a motto, “Pay it Forward.”
In the summer of 2019, Christiansen asked student council members to think of a group or organization that they would like to show their support for the following year.
She said almost all of the students decided they wanted to give back and show their support for our veterans this year.
COU students are very involved with veterans’ activities throughout the school year. Every year the student council helps with the Veteran’s Day program at COU and helps with the white table presentation. On Memorial Day weekend, members go out to the cemetery and help the veterans set up all the flags on the veterans’ graves and helped set up chairs at the Charter Oak Community Building for the Memorial Day service. Many of the student council students are also in the junior high band that performs at the Memorial Day service as well.
Fifth grade students at COU write flag essays, and Christiansen said she thinks it really makes the students reflect back and think about what these brave men and women did for us and for our freedom.
The COU Student Council decided back in October that they would sell green light bulbs for the “Greenlight a Vet” project.
“America’s veterans are some of our nation’s bravest, hardest-working men and women,” Christiansen said. “However, it’s hard to show them the appreciation they deserve when, back home and out of uniform, they’re more camouflaged than ever.”
“Greenlight a Vet” is a campaign to establish visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green. The thought is to change one light bulb to green in a visible location in your home or office and keep it glowing every day as a symbol of support and appreciation for our veterans.
All of the COU Student Council members got busy and started selling green light bulbs in October and November.
“It was so humbling to drive up and down the streets of Charter Oak, Ute, and Soldier and see all the green lights glowing outside our community members’ homes, businesses, and streets and know that we live in communities that also show their support for our veterans,” Christiansen said. “Many of these lights are still glowing to this day!“
With the money raised, the students thought it was fitting to give the veterans the money to send someone on the Honor Flight.
Christiansen said they had previously raised money in the 2018-19 school year for the Honor Flight, but fell a little short on the required amount to send one veteran.
With this in mind, the students’ ambition was definitely there this year to raise the money needed. Christiansen said she even ran out of light bulbs and had to grab a few more to meet the demands.
“I have an absolute great group of 30 student council members this year, all sixth, seventh, and eighth graders,” Christiansen added.
“It was amazing!” said Jennifer Allen, an eighth grade student council member. ”I think giving back is so important because it not only adds to your character, but also makes you feel good about yourself.”
Kennedy Goslar, an eighth grade member, added, “It is important to give back because we are so fortunate. Some people don’t have as much as us. Giving back shows that we are willing to help people in need. Giving back can be done in many different forms, and it is easy to do something nice and help others out.”
Eighth grader Rafael Rodriguez said, “I feel that when we help out others it’s such an amazing feeling to see the happiness in their eyes and to assure them that they’re not alone and that they can rely on people like us to help them out.”
If any veteran is interested in going on an Honor Flight, call the local county Veterans Affairs Office for more information.
