The Charter Oak-Ute teachers and staff held a Staff Parade on Tuesday, March 31, for their students. They held a parade in Charter Oak, Ute, and Soldier.
COU music and band teacher Shelley Stallons organized the parade with the administration.
“I think we all felt it was important for our students to know how much we care about them and how much we all miss them,” said LeAnne Thies, Title 1 Math/ELP teacher. “I think it helped to relieve some fears that most of these students are experiencing.”
The parade was well accepted in the communities, as the turn out was amazing.
“I’m sure everyone felt as I did that this is what we all needed… something positive!” Thies added.
