Wed., Sept. 4: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Muffins; Lunch: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Romaine/Spinach, Carrots, Cheese Breadstick, Pineapple
Thurs., Sept. 5: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak, Potatoes, Gravy, Peas, WG Roll, Applesauce
Fri., Sept. 6: Breakfast: Roll, Yogurt; Lunch: Crispito, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears, Slushie
Mon., Sept. 9: Breakfast: Breakfast Bar; Lunch: Chicken Quasadilla, Romaine/Tomato Salad, Mixed Fruit, Cookie
Tues., Sept. 10: Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Smokies; Lunch: McRib on WG Bun, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit
Wed., Sept. 11: Breakfast: Biscuits & Gravy; Lunch: Beef Taco, WG Shell, Churro, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Peaches
Thur., Sept. 12: Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Toast; Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Potatoes, Gravy, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges, WG Roll
Fri., Sept. 13: Breakfast: Bagel, Sausage; Lunch: Hamburger on WG Bun, Baked Beans, Fries, Pears
Mon., Sept. 16: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Chili, Crackers, Cheese Stick, Carrots, Celery, Cinnamon Roll, Applesauce
Tues., Sept. 17: Breakfast: Pancakes, Sausage; Lunch: Chicken Patty on WG Bun, Fries, Green Beans, Peaches
Wed., Sept. 18: Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy; Lunch: Lasagna Roll-up, Cottage Cheese, Romaine/Tomato/Spinach Salad, Cookie, Pineapple
Thur., Sept. 19: Breakfast: Breakfast Bar; Lunch: Hot Beef over Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit, WG Roll
Fri., Sept. 20: Breakfast: Cereal, Yogurt; Lunch: Pizzaburger on WG Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Wedges, Pears
Mon., Sept. 23: Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Smokies; Lunch: Chicken Rice, Peas, Brownie, WG Roll, Applesauce
Tues., Sept. 24: Breakfast: Pancake Sausage on a Stick, Hashbrown; Lunch: Ham, Turkey, Cheese Sub Sandwich, Broccoli/Carrots, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Fresh Fruit
Wed., Sept. 25: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Muffin; Lunch: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Hashbrown, Pears
Thur., Sept. 26: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Pork Patty, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches, WG Roll
Fri., Sept. 27: Breakfast: Roll, Yogurt; Lunch: Pizza, Corn, Romaine/Tomato/Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Mon., Sept. 30: Breakfast: Breakfast Egg Roll; Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, Crackers, Fresh Veggies, Dip, Applesauce, Ham and Cheese Sandwich
