Wed., Sept. 4: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Muffins; Lunch: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Romaine/Spinach, Carrots, Cheese Breadstick, Pineapple

Thurs., Sept. 5: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak, Potatoes, Gravy, Peas, WG Roll, Applesauce

Fri., Sept. 6: Breakfast: Roll, Yogurt; Lunch: Crispito, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears, Slushie

Mon., Sept. 9: Breakfast: Breakfast Bar; Lunch: Chicken Quasadilla, Romaine/Tomato Salad, Mixed Fruit, Cookie

Tues., Sept. 10: Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Smokies; Lunch: McRib on WG Bun, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit

Wed., Sept. 11: Breakfast: Biscuits & Gravy; Lunch: Beef Taco, WG Shell, Churro, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Peaches

Thur., Sept. 12: Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Toast; Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Potatoes, Gravy, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges, WG Roll

Fri., Sept. 13: Breakfast: Bagel, Sausage; Lunch: Hamburger on WG Bun, Baked Beans, Fries, Pears

Mon., Sept. 16: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Chili, Crackers, Cheese Stick, Carrots, Celery, Cinnamon Roll, Applesauce

Tues., Sept. 17: Breakfast: Pancakes, Sausage; Lunch: Chicken Patty on WG Bun, Fries, Green Beans, Peaches

Wed., Sept. 18: Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy; Lunch: Lasagna Roll-up, Cottage Cheese, Romaine/Tomato/Spinach Salad, Cookie, Pineapple

Thur., Sept. 19: Breakfast: Breakfast Bar; Lunch: Hot Beef over Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit, WG Roll

Fri., Sept. 20: Breakfast: Cereal, Yogurt; Lunch: Pizzaburger on WG Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Wedges, Pears

Mon., Sept. 23: Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Smokies; Lunch: Chicken Rice, Peas, Brownie, WG Roll, Applesauce

Tues., Sept. 24: Breakfast: Pancake Sausage on a Stick, Hashbrown; Lunch: Ham, Turkey, Cheese Sub Sandwich, Broccoli/Carrots, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Fresh Fruit

Wed., Sept. 25: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Muffin; Lunch: Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Hashbrown, Pears

Thur., Sept. 26: Breakfast Pizza; Lunch: Pork Patty, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches, WG Roll

Fri., Sept. 27: Breakfast: Roll, Yogurt; Lunch: Pizza, Corn, Romaine/Tomato/Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Mon., Sept. 30: Breakfast: Breakfast Egg Roll; Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, Crackers, Fresh Veggies, Dip, Applesauce, Ham and Cheese Sandwich

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.