Charter Oak-Ute Return to Learn Plans

Charter Oak-Ute’s first day of school is Aug. 24, with On-Site education.
Adam Eggeling, COU superintendent/principal, has worked with the teachers on the school’s Return to Learn plans. They have changed and revised the plans to make them work best for the students. Eggeling said he also polled the COU staff and the community with Google forms to get feedback.
“I think the biggest concern for parents and staff members is the health and safety component of it,” Eggeling said.
Below is information summarizing the three different models, On-Site Learning, Hybrid Learning, and Virtual Learning Model, and how they will work.
“Although On-Site learning is preferred, some factors could force families to make to decision to use a virtual system for educating their child, and our district will provide that,” Eggeling said in a press release on the COU website on July 24. If circumstance are causing you to want to use the virtual option, please notify Mr. Eggeling by Aug. 7.
On-Site Learning
The On-Site Learning will have all the students in school five-days a week with regular times and instruction.
The school has purchased almost 200 gallons of hand sanitizer as there will be a number of stations throughout the building. Hand sanitizer will be in each classroom, lunchroom, and offices.
Disinfecting will occur on a more consistent basis. Classrooms and buses will be fogged at least twice daily to disinfect.
Good hand washing technique and hand etiquette will be stressed and taught. Posters will be displayed.
Eggeling said social distancing guidelines will be followed the best possible way in the classrooms and other locations.
On the topic of face coverings, Eggeling said the school is encouraging them in case social distancing can’t occur, but not requiring them. He added that every teacher and staff member will be issued a face shield and can use it when social distancing is not obtainable.
As for transportation, the district is trying to minimize the number of kids on a school bus. There will be assigned seating and they will try to alternate seating the best they can. Face coverings are also encouraged on buses due to the close proximity, but not required.
There will be no assemblies and field trips until further notice. Outside visitors will be limited and appointments will need to be made if there is a necessity to come into the building.
Parents/guardians are asked to take their child’s temperature daily before school. Students are asked to stay home if they feel ill for any reason or if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher. The staff will also perform a self daily wellness check before coming to school.
Eggeling said lunch and breakfast will be eaten in the lunchroom and students will be spaced out appropriately. There will be plexiglass coverings in serving line.
Elementary recess will occur and outside space will be utilized for distancing.
Water fountains will not be used. The bottle filling station on the second floor will be utilized.
There will also be plexiglass coverings in the office area.
Hybrid Learning Model
In the Hybrid Learning Model, the focus for COU will be have the K-4th grade students in the building at all times. With the exception of third grade and preschool, Eggeling said they have “at most” 20 students, so they should be able to spread them out.
For students in grade 5th-8th, they will be split into two groups and will have assigned days to report to school.
“One week one group would come Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and the other kids would come Thursday/Friday and the next week we would alter that,” Eggeling said.
All special education and ELL students (in grades 5th-8th) will report daily, unless they choose the online option.
Virtual Learning Model
Families can use a virtual learning model if cleared with administration on a case-by-case basis.
Schedules would be altered to cover core areas and have connections with all teachers. Eggeling said students would do their class time in the mornings and teachers would have “office-hours” in the afternoon to help students if they were having questions.
A problem with this model, Eggeling said, is the internet connection. Some families don’t have internet and some don’t feel like they have good enough internet to do live streaming (like Zoom meetings/GoogleMeet conferences). For families without internet, they could access downloadable work when connected to hotspot or internet. Internet is provided at the school free of charge in the parking lot.
“My biggest concern is if we have to go virtual is how do we get people connected,” Eggeling said.
Eggeling said COU spent their CaresAct money to purchase laptops to make sure every student (Kindergarten through 8th grade) and staff members had a working computer. The school purchased total of 25 MacBooks and 90 Chrome books. They already had 65-70 Chrome books and some older MacBooks.
“All the plans are subject to change as needed,” Eggeling said in a press release on the COU website. There will be little components along the way that will need tweaked as they go.
“Everybody (schools/administrators) is in the same boat,” Eggeling said. “This is the first time any of us (superintendents) have gone through this.”
He added all of the superintendents have done a good job in networking with each other and sharing ideas.
More information about COU’s Return to Learn plan can be found at the school’s website www.co-u.net. Information about the school’s upcoming registration will be coming soon to the website.
