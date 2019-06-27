The Charter Oak-Ute Foundation held its annual meeting on June 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Charter Oak Fire Station. All members present; Lori Weed, Becky Kunze, JC Elwell, Clayton Ullerich and Bryce Meeves. Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given.
Finance discussion on CD due at Berne Coop of $20,000. Clayton will check local banks for rates. Current balance of accounts is $44,984.73.
Discussion of grant application from Junior High Math for $2,415.00 for textbooks and curriculum. Becky motioned and Lori second, all in favor, passed. Clayton will also make last $5,000 payment to school for reading program grant.
Terms of JC Elwell and Lori Weed were both up. Both agreed to run for three year term. Bryce nominated and Becky second, all in favor, passed.
Clayton gave some updates on school at this time, and with no further business, the meeting adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.