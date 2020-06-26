The Charter Oak-Ute Foundation recently held its annual meeting. The meeting was called to order by President Bryce Meeves. Four members were present: Clayton Ullerich, Becky Kunze, Lori Weed, and Bryce Meeves. Jaci Elwell was unable to attend.
The Secretary’s Report was read and approved by Clayton, first, and Becky Kunze, second, all in favor, aye. Treasurer’s report given, balance in all accounts $39,256.23. Discussion of investments of monies; Bryce approved and Lori second, all aye.
Bryce Meeves’ term is up. Clayton motioned (first) for Bryce’s three year term, and Becky seconded; all ayes.
Three grants to review: CO-U Library Management System $2,750, K through 5 Math Program $4,441.00, 6 through 8 Math Program $2,288.35. After discussion, motion by Clayton, second by Lori, to approve Math Programs, all aye.
Some discussion of 2020-2021 school year.
Meeting adjourned at 5:45.
Current board members are Bryce Meeves, Jaci Elwell, Clayton Ullerich, Becky Kunze, and Lori Weed.
