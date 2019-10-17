The Charter Oak -Ute class of 1969 held its 50th anniversary celebration on Sept. 27-28. A tour of the Charter Oak School, including a delicious hot lunch, was enjoyed at noon on Friday, Sept. 27. Later, that evening, the reunion was held at the Charter Oak-Ute Community building and included a meal catered by Staley’s Food Service.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, class members gathered for brunch at Cronk’s Café in Denison. The class president, Bruce Bohnker, is to be commended for planning the entire event and being the master of ceremonies!
There were 40 in attendance, of which 25 were class members who traveled from Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Washington, California, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa.
The Class of 1969 was one of the largest to ever graduate from COU with a total of 55. Since then, 10 members are now deceased. They are Christine Thompson, Jack Bumsted, Mike Hartigan, Debbie Kuhlmann, Pat Phipps, Danny Stoltze, Barbara Gibbs, Sandra Kruse, Curt Schultz, and Mike Malone. A moment of silence was observed in their remembrance.
