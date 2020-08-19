Nolle, Comman & Johnson P.C. recently released an audit report on the Charter Oak-Ute Community School District in Charter Oak.
FINANCIAL
HIGHLIGHTS
The district’s revenues totaled $4,421,999 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 3.30% increase from the prior year.
Expenses for the district operations for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $4,238,134, a 3.41% increase from the prior year. The increase in revenues is due in part to an increase in unrestricted state grants. The increase in expenses is due in part to an increase in the support services functional area.
AUDIT FINDINGS
Nolle, Comman & Johnson P.C. reported two findings found on pages 56 through 58 of this report. The findings address issues related to segregation of duties and questionable disbursements. Nolle, Comman & Johnson provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.
The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s Office, in the Office of the Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.