Charter Oak United Methodist Church held Bible School recently. The theme was African Safari. They talked about many Bible verses that have one thing in common – life is awesome because we are on God’s team. The kids enjoyed the train ride through the jungle looking for safari animals. There was also a supper for the kids and their families, followed by a short program.
