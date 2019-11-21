The City of Charter Oak will be having a runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to fill the Mayor’s seat and one city council seat.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. The polling place will be the Charter Oak Community Building, 29 Main St. in Charter Oak.
Jody Wood will be on the ballot for the City of Charter Oak Mayor.
For City Council, Russell Maack and Deanne Hanson will appear on the ballot. Vote for no more than one.
Peggy Staley and James Wilcox were already elected to Charter Oak City Council during the election on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.