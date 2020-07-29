Lydia Morley, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.
This semester, 437 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars. Morley is one of the 291 Collegiate Scholars.
Morley is a 2020 accounting and business administration/finance graduate from Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Morley of Charter Oak.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City.
