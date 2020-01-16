The Charter Oak City Council met on Monday, Jan. 6, for their monthly meeting with Tina Carter as the new mayor. She was elected Charter Oak Mayor with a write-in vote during the “Run-off” election that was held on Dec. 3.
The five current Charter Oak Council members include Russell Maack, Peggy Staley, James Wilcox, Wayne Neumann, and Ben Heyne.
Maack was elected to the city council during the “run-off” election in December 2019.
