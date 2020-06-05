For the second time in his life, Charter Oak native Frank Staley Jr., 95 years old, is staying home to avoid an epidemic.
Frank and Ella (Gaughan) Staley left their farm three miles southeast of Charter Oak in the spring of 1928. They went to farm near Ute with two boys (Lawrence and Frank Jr.) and two girls (Beatrice and Donna). Ahead of them lay Depression and years of drought, but Scarlet Fever would prove to be the hardest ordeal the young family endured.
Scarlet Fever struck the two girls in the fall of 1929. Sadly, nine-year-old Beatrice would not survive this disease. The young family was quarantined and none of them could not attend their beloved Beatrice’s funeral.
Frank Jr. graduated from Charter Oak High School in 1941 and was drafted in the navy in the fall of 1943. As an ARM3C, he spent four months flying a TBY Avenger out of POA Locka Naval Air Stations north of Miami from November 1944 to February 1945. He had 29 landings on the Carrier USS Princeton.
Following his naval career, Frank returned to Charter Oak, joining five additional siblings: Donald, Marvin, Jack, Earl, and Judy, before settling permanently in Dayton, Ohio.
This year, Frank Staley will turn 96 years old on July 6. He and his wife, Mary of 65 years, have five children: Julie, Bob, Mike, James, and Susan, along with several grandchildren.
To date, Frank’s only remaining siblings are Jack (Sergeant Bluffs); Earl (Charter Oak); and Judy Groth (Denison).
Respectfully submitted by Jack Staley
