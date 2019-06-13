The Charter Oak Library is having a Summer Reading Program.
On Wednesday, June 12, from 1:30-3 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 18, from 1:30-3 p.m. and at 3 p.m., R. Swanz, master magician, will be at the library.
On Wednesday, June 26, the Crawford County Farm Bureau will have a team at the library to demonstrate how an apple is pollinated. This will be geared toward the younger children.
