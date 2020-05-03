During this time of “social distancing,” many children haven’t been able to have a big birthday parties with their friends and family. The Charter Oak Fire Department wanted to help make children’s birthdays special with a “Birthday Salute.”
Charter Oak Fire Chief Ted Butler said a few of the members saw how the Bronson Fire Department did a birthday drive by for a set of twins in Bronson and thought it would be great to do it in Charter Oak.
Butler said the department really hasn’t advertised the birthday salute other than on the community Facebook page and word of mouth.
“We have done four of these now, and I believe they’ll continue for a while,” Butler said.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the fire department doing this, but continuing it is something Butler said he feels they could easily do beyond the pandemic.
“With everything going on in our lives today and the uncertainty, I’m open to doing this the rest of summer,” he added.
He tells folks he can’t guarantee they will be there for a Birthday Salute as planned or on time.
“We can’t predict emergencies. And they fully understand,” Butler said.
Denise Goslar’s daughter, Drew, turned 8 on April 17. She saw on Facebook that the town was doing “birthday salute” for kids during this time of quarantine and had them drive by for her daughter.
Sometimes, the department takes one truck or sometimes multiple trucks, it just depends. Typically, the engine truck rolls out for a birthday salute staffed with five members just as they would for a normal response. They wear their gear and all, just in case.
“We recently did a Birthday Salute with two quick attack trucks and our suburban,” Butler said. “We had earlier been to a fire, and our rigs (three rigs staffed with eight volunteers) were out, so we rolled with those.”
They hit the lights a couple blocks away and sound the siren(s). This allows time for family to get cameras ready. The truck will stop in front of the child’s house and allow the child to get a picture next to the truck.
Goslar didn’t tell her daughter beforehand, so it was a complete surprise.
“She (Drew) was pretty excited to see them drive by and talk to her for a little bit,” Goslar said.
Butler said, “Seeing the smiles makes it worth it. It also helps us (firefighters and EMS people) see the kids of the community and families together. Just little things like that will stick in their head in case that family needs us.”
Occasionally, Butler gets asked, “Isn’t that a waste of time and money?”
His reply, “Look at it this way. We, as volunteers, are spread out throughout the day. When we come together for that 20-30 minutes, we are together and ready, better than any other time in a normal day.”
Butler also added, “If we could start the interest of a young person to someday pursue being a volunteer firefighter or rescue member… it’s a priceless thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.