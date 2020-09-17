The Charter Oak Fire Association recently received a grant from Anheuser-Busch. The grant was for canned water for the fire department. Ike Auen Distributing in Carroll delivered roughly 96 cases of canned water to the Charter Oak Fire Association on Aug. 25.
Anheuser-Busch has been doing this grant for a number of years. Charter Oak Fire Chief Ted Butler said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Kelm found the grant online. On the grant, Charter Oak had to fill in information about the department, their coverage area, and include departments they help with mutual aid.
Butler said they found out Charter Oak was awarded the grant back in mid-July, and the canned water was delivered at the end of August.
Charter Oak is one of four Iowa fire departments to receive a shipment of canned water this year.
Butler said they distributed some of the cases to Ute and Dunlap as the departments work well together in mutual aid.
“It took us about 30 seconds to say, you know, we help these other guys (departments), and we put in the grant that it was to help everybody,” Butler said. “We are going to make sure everyone got some.”
They will also be delivering cases to Schleswig, Ricketts, Kiron, Deloit, Dow City, Denison, Vail, Westside, and Manilla.
“We all have our boundaries of our fire districts, but with the way things have been going the last 20 years, we have to work together to have enough manpower (when out on a call),” Butler said.
Some of the departments Butler has talked to say they are going to keep the canned water on their trucks (engines) so when they go to a fire the firefighters have water to drink. Charter Oak will also keep some of the cans in their trucks and in their rescue trailer.
The cans stack nicely, are easy to store, and are handy to have.
Butler said there is a lot of work that goes into applying for grants, whether big or small.
“It is well worth putting in for every amount of grant you can,” he added.
Grants are extremely important to local fire and ambulance departments as every amount of grant money helps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.