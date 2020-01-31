The Charter Oak Fire Association held their annual awards night and honorary banquet on Friday, Jan. 17.
There was a good turn out as approximately 64 people enjoyed a delicious prime rib and chicken dinner served by Staley’s Food Service.
Bryce Meeves was recognized as EMS Person of the Year for his dedication in finding grant opportunities. Matt Steinkuehler was recognized for his dependability and dedication and was chosen as Firefighter of the Year.
Rick Staley was also honored for his 40 years of service to the Charter Oak Fire Department. He retired from the department at the end of 2019. He was presented a plaque for his years of service.
Honorary members and wives and township trustees were also invited.
