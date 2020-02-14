Charter Oak Boosters make donation to Community Club
Buy Now

The Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club donated 10 tables to the Charter Oak Community Club on Jan. 26. The Boosters use the Charter Oak Community Building for their monthly meetings. Rick Staley, President of the Community Club, said the 4-H club wanted to donate the tables as they use a lot of tables during the toy show each December. A total of 28 new tables have been donated to the community building. Staley added that donations like this help keep the cost of renting the community building low. Pictured - Front row: Hayden Finerann, Braelynn French, Ella Staley, Xavier Folk, Ava Klinker, Jenna French, Cheyenne Vogt, Tayla Brodersen, Tajel Jepsen, Brianna Klockgether, Jaydyn French, and Brinkley French. Middle Row: Derek Jepsen, Jacob French, Garrett French, Dallas Weed, Dawson Gress, Rick Staley President of the Charter Oak Community Club, Ace Staley, and Tanner Hoffman. Back row: Isabel Jepsen, MaKia Smith, MaKenzie Smith, Peyton Gress, Carson Schultz, and Mitchell Weed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.