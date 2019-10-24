The Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Katie Klockgether. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Emily Sorensen.
We had 10 new members join – Emerson Goslar, Cheyenne Vogt, Xavier Folk, Benjamin Meseck, Hayden Fineran, Jenna French, Bralyn French, Brinkly French, Jaydyn French, and Ella Staley.
Roll call was your favorite cut of pork answered by 30 members.
The secretary and treasurers reports were read.
Election of officers included President – Katie Klockgether, Vice President – Dawson Gress, Secretary – Makenzie Smith. Treasurer – Dallas Weed, Reporter – Emily Sorensen, Historian – Tajel Jepsen.
Made plates of cookies for the buyers from the Achievement Days for 4-H Week. Dues are due now. Time to re-enroll or enroll as soon as possible. Pick up the plates you can deliver to.
Sang Happy Birthday to Fred for his birthday. 4-H Pledge was led by Cole Miller. Host for the meeting was Fred D. Jepsen.
The next meeting for the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Charter Oak Community Building at 7 p.m.
Reporter – Emily Sorensen
