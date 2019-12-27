Charter Oak Achievers shop for families in need Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save During the Charter Oak Achievers 4-H Club December meeting, the kids went shopping to help out two families with gifts for the families’ kids. Club members then gathered to have dinner and exchange gifts and decorate cupcakes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Dec 27 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 28 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Dec 28, 2019 Dec 29 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Dec 29, 2019 Dec 30 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Dec 30, 2019 Dec 31 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Top 10 List National Weather Service honors Missouri Valley man for years of service Sheriff's office investigates rash of thefts from mailboxes Flood-damaged properties to be burned or bulldozed Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery Thomas "T.J." Cich, Jr. Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery Horses give chase through Blair on Christmas Day Riding with Santa: Family tradition brings smiles, Christmas cheer Who is this couple? Blair man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise
