Chapter EF of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will be meeting Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., for dessert and social time and meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Meeting Place: Whiting Library, 407 Whittier St., Whiting.
Program: “Caring: Love Made Visible” – Brenda Howland, West Central Development.
Committee #1 will be serving with Chris Zink, Chairman.
To RSVP, call Suzanne Bartels 712-541-8412 or email her at suzanne.bartels@yahoo.com by Friday, Feb. 7.
