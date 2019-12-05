Chapter EF of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will meet on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. for hors d’ouvres and social time and meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Meeting place is the home of Wanda Carrier, Onawa.
Program: “Celebrating: Love Made Visible” – Sing Along and Holiday Games; Fran Haack, music.
Bring an hors d’ouvre to share.
Committee #11 will be serving with Lois Vanderbur, Chairman.
To RSVP, call Suzanne Bartels 712-541-8412 or email her at suzanne.bartels@yahoo.com by Friday, Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.