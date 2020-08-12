The St. Mary’s Parish/Danbury Catholic 28th Annual School Auction has been rescheduled to an online auction only.
This year, the auction will be held online with no BBQ.
The online auction items can be viewed starting Sept. 18 and ending Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
The actual items can be viewed at an open house held at the rectory in Danbury on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 3-7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-5 p.m.
St.Mary’s/Danbury Catholic School Raffle tickets are available to purchase from any St. Mary’s Parish member in Danbury or by calling the parish office at 712-883-2406. Raffle tickets need to be purchased no later than 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Winners will be announced immediately after the 10 a.m. Mass on Aug. 30. Raffling of $10,000, including 50 chances to win (15) $500 prizes, (15) $100 prizes, and (20) $50 Prizes. One ticket for $25 or five for $100. Need not be present to win.
