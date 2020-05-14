MVAOCOU graduation was previously scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 17.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school has rescheduled it for Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m.
“Ideally, we would be in a time and place by then where we can stage a traditional graduation ceremony,” said MVAO superintendent Jeff Thelander in a press release on April 20. “If we cannot, then we will be offering some form of graduation for our students and families that day, whether it be a virtual graduation ceremony or some type of hybrid.”
Of course, all of this depends on social-distancing limitations, as the first priority will always be safety for the community.
“We want our students and families to know that we WILL have some form of graduation on July 12,” Thelander said.
On Friday, May 15, in honor of the MVAOCOU senior’s scheduled gradation, graduate names will be read during the Friday Night Lights event at the high school football field. The lights will go on at 8:15 p.m. and the seniors’ names will be read at 8:20 p.m. Video of the Friday Night Lights will be live on Facebook.
Denison Community School District plans to have a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 17, but it will be a drive-up graduation. A stage will be set up outside of the high school. Each graduate has a scheduled time to get out of their vehicle to walk across the stage to receive their diploma and pause for a photo. Their family members will be watching from inside their vehicles.
The district is still looking at a group graduation ceremony that is scheduled for July 12.
The Mapleton Press will be putting together its annual graduation special in the upcoming weeks that will feature members of the Class of 2020 from MVAOCOU, Schleswig, and the area.
