The MVAOCOU Student Council is excited to announce there are some big changes coming to MVAOCOU Homecoming 2019. Homecoming week will be held Sept. 8-13.
Activities will kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 5-6:15 p.m., with a community BBQ at the high school in Mapleton. Coronation will follow the BBQ at 6:30 p.m. in the MVAOCOU gym. The 2019 royalty will be introduced, along with the crowning of the king and queen. The Ram Pride Award for MVAO and COU will be handed out. The football jersey auction will be at 7 p.m. Concluding the first day of activities will be powder puff football at 8 p.m., under the lights of the football field.
“Homecoming is a time to celebrate and connect our communities,” said Jeff Thelander, MVAO Superintendent. “It is an opportunity at the beginning of the year to set the tone. And we set the tone by getting everyone involved.”
The Student Council invites residents of all communities that make up the MVAOCOU High School – Anthon, Oto, Rodney, Danbury, Castana, Mapleton, Ute, Soldier, and Charter Oak to get involved with Homecoming 2019.
On Monday, Sept. 9, high school students will decorate the school hallways, flags, and working on floats.
A pep rally will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and float work will continue.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, is Class Color Day.
Another new event for Homecoming 2019 is the addition of a parade. The parade will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, starting at 1:30 p.m. It will go from the MVAOCOU High School to downtown Mapleton where there will be a downtown pep rally.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, there will be a bonfire/victory pole following the volleyball game.
Iron Man and Class Games will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 1:30 p.m., in the high school gym.
The Rams will face West Monona on the football field on Friday, Sept. 13. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. The high school homecoming dance will follow the game.
Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for additional information about the new Homecoming activities to find out who was selected to the Homecoming Court, as well as details about dress-up days.
