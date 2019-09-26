Program celebrates farms that have been in the same family for 100 and 150 years, respectively
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill, and Iowa Farm Bureau Vice-President Joe Heinrich honored 485 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage Farm designations at the Iowa State Fair.
The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.
“When you consider the inherent risks that farmers assume every day, the ‘80s recession, and the current trade concerns, it is incredible to think of the challenges these families had to overcome to keep their farms for 100 or 150 years,” said Secretary Naig. “The Century and Heritage Farm program celebrates these families for their tenacity and dedication to agriculture.”
Recognized with a Heritage Farm was Richard and Jonetta Scebold for the farm they own at 1449 Highway 30/Austin Avenue, Missouri Valley. The farm was founded in 1858.
Century Farm recipients from the area include:
• Robert and Annie Kroll, 2330 – 140th St., Charter Oak. Founded in 1919. (not present for photo).
• Gerald D. and Elizabeth M. Miller, 27604 Hemlock Avenue, Onawa. Founded in 1918 (not present for photo).
• Richard Keating, 2195 – 220th St., Denison. Founded in 1909 (not present for photo).
• Betty J. Sullivan Living Trust, James A. Sullivan Living Trust, Erik C. Swanson, and Paul W. Swanson, 1150 Boyer Blvd., Kiron. Founded in 1919.
• Patrick E. Lampe, Vickie L. Lampe, John and Maureen Remmes, 1514 Nelson Park Road, Dow City. Founded in 1918.
“Agriculture has long been the backbone of Iowa’s economy and critical to the vitality of rural communities across the state,” said Craig Hill, Iowa Farm Bureau President. “It’s an honor to co-sponsor the Century and Heritage Farm program, which allows us to recognize the multi-generational farm families that have withstood countless challenges over 100 or 150 years to keep their farms in the family.”
To date, more than 20,060 Century Farms and 1,360 Heritage Farms have been recognized across the state of Iowa.
The Century Farm program began in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. This year, 332 Century Farms and 153 Heritage Farms were recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.