Nearly 150 hikers arrived at the bottom of Murray Hill the morning of Saturday, June 8, for a bus ride to the overlook.
The hikers were gathering for the dedication of Brent’s Trail, a rugged 8-mile trail through scenic state forest, stunning prairie, and remote wilderness from Murray Hill Scenic Overlook to Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area.
A dream of the late longtime forester Brent Olson, this trail, at times no more than a cattle trail, traverses steep slopes and deep valleys, highlighting the diverse landscapes through the Loess Hills, offering breathtaking vistas that cannot be seen anywhere else.
Amy Olson, Brent’s widow, and his daughters, Rachael and Jessica, joined friends and family for the dedication and the inaugural hike.
The culmination of years of collaboration and hard work, the trail passes through state forest, Harrison County Conservation land, and personal property, for which easements were given.
Support for the trail came from Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Harrison County Conservation Board, Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest, Preparation Canyon State Park, Loess Hills Missouri River Region, Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, and the Loess Hills Alliance.
