Mapleton's Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
Normally kids are holding their Easter baskets just waiting for the magic word, “GO,” to start collecting Easter eggs and prizes during the Mapleton Easter Egg Hunt. This year, due to COVID-19, changes were made to the annual tradition.
Organizers still wanted to make the holiday special for the kids and came up with a new idea...a Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt.
Parents registered their children ahead of time. When vehicles pulled up on Saturday, April 11, the Easter Bunny and Elmo and volunteers greeted kids. As they drove through the line, the kids received their bags of goodies.
Some of the kids even won a big prize. Families also received a roll of toilet paper. All of the candy, toys, and prizes for this event were donated by all the businesses in town. See more pictures on page 12.
